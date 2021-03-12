Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021 231

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, March 2021.

Stanbic IBTC Expands Services With Life Insurance Subsidiary

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has introduced an insurance subsidiary – Stanbic IBTC Insurance, thereby adding to its ever-growing bouquet of financial services available to the public.

The addition of the insurance subsidiary followed regulatory approvals as well as the issuance of a license from…Read more

After Years Of Dispute, NIPOST Takes Over Stamp Duty Collection From FIRS

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, on Thursday, said that the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has retrieved the collection of stamp duty charges from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Pantami made this known at the launch of Nigeria’s 60th Independence…Read more

Slashed Tariff Causes Rise In Importation Of Used Cars

Following the reduction of import duty on imported vehicles by the Federal Government, car dealers are flooding the market with used vehicles, popularly called Tokunbo.

Many of them who have placed orders and will receive 2,650…Read more

Naira Records Slight Gain At I & E Window

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate recorded a slight gain at the Investors and Exporters Window on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Naira traded for N415 at the Investors and Exporters window…Read more

Nigerian Govt Expects Payment For Marginal Oilfields Award In 45 Days

Nigeria’s petroleum regulator has granted provisional tenders to develop 57 marginal oilfields, sources in the industry revealed this to Reuters.

It was learnt that provisional award letters were sent by the…Read more

42% Of Bank Workers On Contract, Says NBS

About 42.11 percent of workers in Nigerian banks are employed as contract workers, a new report by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown.

As of the end of September 2020, the report stated that 23…Read more

NIBSS To Introduce ‘Touch-Free’ Service For Payments Of Goods, Services

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) announced the introduction of a Quick Response (QR) system as part of its move towards innovation in the payments space.

It disclosed this on Wednesday, in a statement, adding that…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng