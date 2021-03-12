fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 12, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 12, 2021

March 12, 20210231
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 12, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, March 2021.

Stanbic IBTC Expands Services With Life Insurance Subsidiary

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has introduced an insurance subsidiary – Stanbic IBTC Insurance, thereby adding to its ever-growing bouquet of financial services available to the public.

The addition of the insurance subsidiary followed regulatory approvals as well as the issuance of a license from…Read more

After Years Of Dispute, NIPOST Takes Over Stamp Duty Collection From FIRS

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, on Thursday, said that the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has retrieved the collection of stamp duty charges from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Pantami made this known at the launch of Nigeria’s 60th Independence…Read more

Slashed Tariff Causes Rise In Importation Of Used Cars

Following the reduction of import duty on imported vehicles by the Federal Government, car dealers are flooding the market with used vehiclespopularly called Tokunbo.

Many of them who have placed orders and will receive 2,650…Read more

Naira Records Slight Gain At I & E Window

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate recorded a slight gain at the Investors and Exporters Window on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Naira traded for N415 at the Investors and Exporters window…Read more

Nigerian Govt Expects Payment For Marginal Oilfields Award In 45 Days

Nigeria’s petroleum regulator has granted provisional tenders to develop 57 marginal oilfields, sources in the industry revealed this to Reuters.

It was learnt that provisional award letters were sent by the…Read more

42% Of Bank Workers On Contract, Says NBS

About 42.11 percent of workers in Nigerian banks are employed as contract workers, a new report by the National Bureau of Statistics has shown.

As of the end of September 2020, the report stated that 23…Read more

NIBSS To Introduce ‘Touch-Free’ Service For Payments Of Goods, Services

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) announced the introduction of a Quick Response (QR) system as part of its move towards innovation in the payments space.

It disclosed this on Wednesday, in a statement, adding that…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 12, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Super Eagles COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
July 17, 20190101

2019 AFCON: Super Eagles Fight for Bronze Medal against Tunisia

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram After failing to reach the final of the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations with that last thunderbolt by Riyad Mahrez of Algeria that crushed Nigeria’s fourth title
Read More
COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
September 28, 2017062

Euro Skids to One Month Low, Sheds 0.4%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The European Single Currency, Euro, on Wednesday, September 27, dropped 0.4 percent to a one-month low below $1.1742 EUR=, having fallen as low as $1.1732.
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
August 14, 20200103

Burna Boy Unveils New Album “Twice As Tall ”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Grammy-nominated, Damini Ogulu on Thursday released a fresh album, “Twice As Tall, ” a follow-up to his 2019 album, “African Giant.” The 15-track a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.