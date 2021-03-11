Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021 90

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, March 2021.

Largest Insurance Company, Ping An Contributes $187 billion Market Capital

Ping An Insurance is an insurance company based out of Shenzhen According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com Ping An’s total assets was the largest at an estimated $1.25 trillion, contributing to the largest market cap out of life insurance companies – $187 billion as of 2021.

Ping An Insurance and was founded in 1988. Since then, the company

CBN Awards N253.54 Million For Healthcare Research

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has awarded N253.54 million grants to five researchers in support of research and development in Nigeria’s health sector.

The fund, according to the apex bank in a statement on Wednesday

Ferdi Moolman Earned N619.6 Million (R22.86 Million) In 2020

The former CEO of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, received a total of N619.6 Million (R22.86 million) in remuneration in 2020 before taking up a new appointment as the group chief risk officer this year.

MTN revealed in its full year audited annual results, published on

Nigeria’s Crude Oil Earnings Crash By 35.7% In 2020

Nigeria’s proceeds from the export of crude oil in 2020 crashed by 35.7 per cent amid low demand for the commodity and OPEC production cuts last year.

BizWatch Nigeria's analyses of Nigeria's Trade Export data obtained from

Naira Weakens Further At Black Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened for the second day at the parallel or black market on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated and closed at

Equity Enhances Its Support To MSMEs By Signing $100 Million USD Credit Facility With Leading European Development Banks

Equity Group Holdings Plc. on Wednesday signed a $100 million USD loan facility with Germany’s DEG, the UK’s CDC Group, and the Netherlands FMO in its continued commitment to walk with MSMEs to survive the pandemic, recover, repurpose and thrive during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Equity launched an offensive

Netherlands Ambassador Charges Govt On Insecurity, Access To Forex

The Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry van Djik, has advised the Nigerian government to urgently address the level of insecurity and unstable foreign exchange rate.

Djik made this call in Abuja on Tuesday at a meeting with the Minister of

Nigerian Stock Exchange Completes Process of Demutualisation

Following approvals from the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the process of demutualisation by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has been executed.

Demutualisation, according to IMF is "the transition of a securities exchange

