Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 1, 2021

March 2, 2021 67

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, March 2021.

AfCFTA: FG Prioritises Cocoa, Soybean Export

The Nigerian government is prioritising the export of cocoa and soybean to other African markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement (AfCFTA).

The AfCFTA, the world’s largest free trade area in terms of the number of…Read more

Economic Benefits Of Cryptocurrency For Nigeria

There is an ongoing debate on the adoption of cryptocurrency or digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, et al. as a means of exchange in Nigeria; a discussion that has caused a divide in ideologies held by Nigerians who deal in cryptocurrency and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Nigeria remains a big player in cryptocurrency transactions globally…Read more

Gold Is Nigeria’s Most Traded Mineral – Minister

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite stated that Nigeria’s most traded mineral is gold.

He disclosed this at a forum organised by the News Agency of Nigeria…Read more

Financial Experts Support Naira Exchange Rate Unification

Financial experts have lent their support to the gradual adjustment of the exchange rate to close the gap between the NAFEX market and the parallel market.

The experts, who spoke with BizWatch Nigeria on Sunday, in separate…Read more

No Increment In Fuel Price This March – NNPC Assures Nigerians

Owing to speculations floating across various channels, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has allayed fears of an increment in the price of fuel this month of March.

This was disclosed by the corporation’s spokesperson…Read more

COVID-19 Has Given Nigeria Opportunity To Build Resilient Economy – Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that the pandemic has given the country an opportunity to create a resilient economy.

Emefiele said this at the Bankers’ Committee conference in Lagos…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng