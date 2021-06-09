fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 9, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, June 2021.

Single Market Forex Rate Boosts Turnover By 94% – FMDQ

The adoption of a single foreign exchange rate for public and private sector transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), FMDQ and banks has boosted monthly turnover by 94 per cent.

The implementation of the new market initiatives has led to…Read more

FG Borrows To Enable Higher Spending Without Increasing Taxes – Aide

The Federal Government’s decision to take a $6.1 billion loan has been said to aid more spending without the need to increase taxes.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant to…Read more

National Assembly Awaits Final Report On PIB

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, says the both chambers of the National Assembly it will soon receive the final report on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

While speaking at the opening session of the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit…Read more

Global Aviation Leaders Call For Reopening Of Transatlantic Travel Ahead of G7

Leading airlines have convened to discuss the reopening of transatlantic travel ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall scheduled to hold later this week.

The companies calling for reopening include…Read more

Businesses In Local Community To Get Govt Support For ‘Better Growth’

The Lagos State Government has declared support for businesses in Iruland, Lagos, as that would stimulate ‘better growth’ for the community.

Stating this was the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the…Read more

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 9, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

