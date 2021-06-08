Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 8, 2021

June 8, 2021 113

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, June 2021.

Huawei, TD Africa Rollout IdeaHub Solution

Huawei has partnered with TD Africa, to unveil the IdeaHub series products, a smart office solution targeting the enterprise market.

In his welcome remarks at the unveiling of the product at the…Read more

Nova Merchant Bank’s N10bn Bond Admitted By NGX

Wholesale and investment bank, Nova Merchant Bank, has listed its N10 billion bond on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) platform.

This was disclosed by the NGX, noting that the listed bond by…Read more

AMCON Adopts New Debt Recovery Plan

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is making plans to change its debt recovery strategy through the Asset Management Partners (AMPs) scheme and the amended AMCON Act 2019.

At a two-day training organised by the Director-General, AMP, Fatihu Abba, in conjunction with…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Trains Prospective Investors

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently held a webinar themed “Investing in the Stock Market for Beginners”.

The webinar, which was held virtually via the Bank’s Blue Talks platform, had…Read more

Nigerian Female Entrepreneurs Set To Launch Ebi Marketplace

SME.NG has unveiled a new e-marketplace platform with the aim to provide access to finance wider market access, technical and business support to local female entrepreneurs. The new platform was introduced as a solution to the impact of COVID-19 on Nigerian female-owned businesses.

Deemed ‘Ebi Marketplace’, the platform is a one-stop-shop solution for…Read more

CBN Boosts Forex Allocation To Banks For Tuition, Others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it is set to increase foreign exchange allocation to banks to enable them to meet their customers’ requests for travel allowances, tuition, and medical fees, among others.

The apex bank also promised to support bank customers with forex for…Read more

Nigeria’s Foreign Trade Rises To N9.8 trillion In Q1, 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has in its report disclosed that Nigeria’s total foreign trade rose to N9.8 trillion in the Q1 of 2021, as the country recorded a rise in both exports and imports.

This figure marks a 6.99 percent rise compared to the value…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng