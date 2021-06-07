fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 7, 2021

June 7, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, June 2021.

Twitter Ban Will Negatively Impact Investment Opportunities For Nigeria – US

The Federal Government, on Friday, announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, over what it described as Twitter’s alleged support for activities that “undermine Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Telecom service providers have begun complying with the directive and…Read more

Banks Kick Off N6.98 Charges For USSD Payments

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) have started charging customers N6.98 for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions.

The banks which have started informing their customers of the…Read more

Kaduna’s Waste Evacuation Exercise Gulps N211 Monthly

The Kaduna State Government says it spends N211 million monthly on refuse evacuation across the three metropolitan cities in the state.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources…Read more

Outlook On AFC’s Rating Raised To Stable By Moody’s

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Africa’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, received a boost to its credit ratings outlook from Moody’s Investors Service, which assigned a “stable” outlook.

The decision ratifies the second-highest investment-grade ranking among…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

