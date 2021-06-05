Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 5, 2021

June 5, 2021 89

NITDA’s Information Technology Clearance Process Saves Nigeria N22.45 billion – Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, says the enforcement of the Information Technology clearance process of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has saved the country over N22.45 billion.

Apapa Gridlock Can Be Contained By Effective Collaboration Between FRSC, NSC, Others

To put an end to the enduring gridlock experienced on the Apapa Road, effective collaboration between the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), and other stakeholders is necessary.

Naira Pushes Close To N500/$

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the parallel market on Thursday, June 3, 2021, moving very close to N500 to one dollar, further widening the gap with the NAFEX market.

Refinery Upgrade Will Cost Nigeria, Others $15.7bn – ARDA

Nigeria and other African countries will need to spend about $15.7bn to upgrade their 36 refineries in order to produce cleaner fuel, the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) has said.

NIPC Earns N11.61bn In Five Years

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has announced that it generated total Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N11.61 billion between January 2016 and March 2021.

