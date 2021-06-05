fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 5, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 5, 2021

June 5, 2021089
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 5, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, June 2021.

NITDA’s Information Technology Clearance Process Saves Nigeria N22.45 billion – Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, says the enforcement of the Information Technology clearance process of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has saved the country over N22.45 billion.

The clearance process is set up to curb corruption and monitor…Read more

Apapa Gridlock Can Be Contained By Effective Collaboration Between FRSC, NSC, Others

To put an end to the enduring gridlock experienced on the Apapa Road, effective collaboration between the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), and other stakeholders is necessary.

This was stated by the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Opeyemi…Read more

Naira Pushes Close To N500/$

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the parallel market on Thursday, June 3, 2021, moving very close to N500 to one dollar, further widening the gap with the NAFEX market.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate…Read more

Refinery Upgrade Will Cost Nigeria, Others $15.7bn – ARDA

Nigeria and other African countries will need to spend about $15.7bn to upgrade their 36 refineries in order to produce cleaner fuel, the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) has said.

The Executive Secretary of the ARDA, Anibor Kragha, while speaking at a…Read more

NIPC Earns N11.61bn In Five Years

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has announced that it generated total Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N11.61 billion between January 2016 and March 2021.

The agency, in a statement on Thursday, said that it remitted…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 5, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 19, 2014097

Nigeria Is #4 On Global Terrorism Ranking

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has been ranked fourth on the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) for 2013, primarily arising from terrorist attacks carried out by Boko Haram in northern
Read More
April 26, 2014095

LMC To Attract Foreign Based Players To Glo Premier League

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The League Management Company (LMC) has introduced an innovative scheme that is aimed at attracting players with international exposure to the Glo Premier L
Read More
July 21, 20140103

Emefiele Reiterates Commitment To A Stronger Financial Sector

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its commitment towards building a resilient financial sector. The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who ma
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.