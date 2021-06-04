Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 4, 2021

June 4, 2021 99

Onion Producers Suspend Supply To South-East

The Onion Producers and Marketers Association (OPMAN) has suspended the supply of onions to the southeast region over security concerns.

There has been rising cases of attacks on security and government agencies

FG To Pay N9.2bn To Insurance Companies Covering Public Employees

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N9.2 billion due to insurance companies managing the group life insurance of public employees.

Disclosing this was the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while

ABCON Warns Operators Against Street Trading Of Forex

The Association of Bureau De Change Operators (ABCON) has warned its members to desist from street trading of forex.

The association, in a communique on resolutions made by

Crowdyvest Gets Cease, Desist Order From SEC Over Its Halal Fund

Savings and investment platform Crowdyvest has been issued a Cease and Desist Order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its proposed launch of a Halal Fund.

The commission, in a statement, described Crowdyvest as an

Oil Price Recovery, Vaccination Driving Economic Growth – Minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has attributed the recent economic growth in Nigeria to the return of international trade, recovery in oil prices and successful vaccination programmes.

Ahmed gave this explanation while speaking at the

Infrastructure: FEC Approves ₦18bn For Free Trade, Economic Zones

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of ₦18.1 billion for the development of infrastructure at the Nigeria’s free trade and economic zones.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed announced this on

Google Launches Portal, Digital Tools For Small Businesses

Google on Thursday announced that it has started a series of programmes to help the small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa to grow, thrive and recover in the post-COVID era.

The programmes, which will run through the month of June, will utilise

Development Ministry Launches Startup Support Program With €100K Grant For Kenyan Entrepreneurs

The Federal Development Ministry (BMZ) is launching the DeveloPPP Ventures that aims to empower local Kenyan startups by providing an entrepreneurial support program with a grant of up to €100,000.

Via a matching-funds model, DEG – Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH provides grant financing

