Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 30, 2021

NDIC Starts Payment To Depositors In 14 Defunct Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has announced plans to start payment of liquidation dividends to uninsured depositors, creditors and shareholders of 14 defunct banks.

The Director of Communication and Public Affairs Department

NNPC To Borrow Money To Purchase Dangote Oil Refinery Stake

The Managing Director (MD), Mele Kyari, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday revealed that the corporation would borrow money to purchase a stake in the Dangote oil refinery.

Dangote oil refinery is expected to begin production in

Lawmakers Berate NSITF Over Alleged Fraud Of N84bn

Lawmakers at the floor of the Senate on Monday berated the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) over the alleged embezzlement of N84billion within four years.

The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) queried the fund for

Global Oil Price, Devaluation Push Diesel Price To N280/litre

The pump price of a litre of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, has increased to N280 this month due to the recent increase in global oil prices and devaluation of naira.

A litre of diesel sold for an aveerge price of N238.82 in May and

No Plans To Shut Down Petrol Stations – IPMAN

Reports concerning the plan to shut down petrol stations across the country over alleged harassment by the police have been debunked by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The National President of the association, Sanusi Fari, clarified on

‘Govt Left With No Option But To Borrow’ – Rep Member

A member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Finance, has said that the Federal Government is left with no other option than to borrow, owing to the growing fiscal deficit.

Rep. James Faleke, Chairman, House Committee on Finance and

Progress In Lekki Free Zone, Alaro City Commended By Senate Committee

During a tour of Alaro City, a promising city within the Lekki Free Zone, members of the Senate Committee on Trade and Investment praised the ongoing work, highlighting its potentials.

The Senate committee, in the company of the management of the

