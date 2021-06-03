fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 3, 2021

June 3, 2021062
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, May 2021.

AXA Mansard Records 34% Increase In PAT

Insurance firm, AXA Mansard, recorded a 34 percent increase in its profit before tax (PAT) in the first quarter of 2021 to N2.63 billion, up from N1.96 billion.

This was shared in a statement from the firm, where it was…Read more

NDIC Seeks FCT’s Support On Properties Of Failed Banks

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is asking for the support of the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in resolving issues surrounding the landed properties of banks in-liquidation within the FCT.

In a statement signed by the Director, Communication and Public Affairs Department…Read more

Oil Price Rise Above $70 On OPEC+ Demand Growth Forecast

The price of Brent crude oil, against which Nigeria’s crude oil is benchmarked, increased above $70 per barrel on Tuesday following the decision of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee to sustain its global oil demand forecast.

The 13-member group at an online meeting held on Tuesday expressed optimism over…Read more

More Investment Needed In Automation Of KYC Processes – KPMG

Auditing firm, KPMG, urged financial institutions to channel more funds towards the automation of certain aspects of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

This was stated in its report themed, “KPMG 2021 Know Your Customer (KYC) Survey…Read more

Nigeria Firm, Ketron, Acquires Shoprite

A Nigerian firm, Ketron Investment Limited, has completed the 100 percent acquisition of Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (RSNL), owner and operator of the Shoprite stores in Nigeria.

Ketron is owned by a group of investors led by Persianas Investment Limited…Read more

South Africa Battles High Unemployment Rate At 32.6%

Unemployment figures in Africa’s most industrialised economy South Africa has continued to see an uptick, with the figure currently at 32.6 percent up from 32.5 percent.

The rate surged within a period of three months, as recorded in a report by…Read more

