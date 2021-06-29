Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 29, 2021

June 29, 2021 99

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, June 2021.

Cryptocurrency: Binance Trading Banned In UK

The UK’s finance watchdog has banned major cryptocurrency exchange Binance from regulated trading in Britain, as the industry faces greater global scrutiny.

Binance Markets Limited, part of Binance Group, is “not…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Set To Enable Single Sign-on Capability On Their Mobile Super App

To unify customer experience while using its Mobile App, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, is set to introduce the Single Sign-on authentication feature that will allow customers access all their active profiles across the Group.

The Single Sign-on is an innovative capability from….Read more

Access Bank’s Herbert Wigwe Named Banker Of Year

The 2021 edition of the African Banker Awards has named the Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, as the Banker of the Year.

Wigwe’s win makes it his second consecutive win in the category…Read more

FG Spends N5.58bn Daily On Petrol Subsidy

The landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) imported into the country has risen by over 60 percent between the months of December 2020 and mid-June this year, despite this, the price of petroleum at retail outlets remains the same.

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation…Read more

NIRSAL Boss, Aliyu Abdulhameed, Ranks Among Top Global CEOs

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, received the award as the winner of the CEO Today Magazine Global Award 2021.

The magazine explained that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the…Read more

Nigeria To Grow by 3.1%, Says Vetiva

Vetiva Research, a Lagos-based research firm, has predicted that the Nigerian economy will rebound by 3.1 per cent in 2021.

The firm in its second half 2021 macroeconomic outlook for the….Read more

