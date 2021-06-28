Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021 74

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, June 2021.

Moniepoint Tops Nigeria’s Agency Banking Service Market, Processes N1.4 billion Monthly

Tosin Eniolorunda in 2015 founded TeamApt, together with his band of ambitious colleagues, they decided to change Nigeria’s financial services landscape, they were guided by a vision and the right set of skills and personnel to make their mark and they made it big in a very short time.

TeamApt started out by building digital banking solutions for…Read more

Why Nigeria Can Not Transition To Renewable Fuel Just Yet – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has said that Nigeria is yet to harness the full benefit of gas and, therefore, could not switch to renewable fuel yet.

He disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, while…Read more

We Can Use Gas To Diversify Nigeria’s Economy – Minister

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has described the country’s gas expansion programme as a highway to economic prosperity and development.

Sylva said this when he featured on NAN Forum, the flagship interview…Read more

“Why We Are Intensifying Support to Small Businesses” – FCMB

First City Monument Bank has explained that its increased and consistent support to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) is aimed at further empowering them to take the lead in the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy. According to the Bank, this is because SMEs are one of the key drivers of the country’s push for economic prosperity due to their potential to create jobs, reduce poverty, boost production and economic activities.

Towards this end, the lender has urged business owners to keep pace…Read more

Fidelity Bank Notifies Public Of Change On Board Of Directors

In a statement, Fidelity Bank notified the public of changes in its Board of Directors, as the bank’s Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer, Gbolahan Joshua, retires from the services of the bank.

This was disclosed in a notice by the bank issued on Monday 26…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng