Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 26, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, June 2021.

We’ve Returned NNPC’s $300m, Says Polaris Bank

The Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Mr. Innocent Ike, has said that the bank has refunded the $300 million lodged with the bank by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 2012.

Ike said this while appearing before the House of Representatives ad hoc

Petrol Pump Price Worth N256/Ltr At New Forex Rate – Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said that fuel could go for N256 per litre if the corporation sold the product at the current exchange.

Kyari said this at a stakeholders meeting convened by NNPC in Abuja

Nigerian Govt Acquires N1.7bn Towers For Safe Flight Operations

The Nigerian Government on Thursday unveiled two mobile control towers worth N1.7 billion that were procured to ensure safety of flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, while inaugurating the

Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom Have Highest Debt In Q1 – NBS

Lagos, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states have the highest foreign and domestic debt profile out of all the 36 states in Nigeria and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS Domestic and Foreign Debt report for Q1 2021 published

EFCC, FRC Collaborate To Block Budget Leakages

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) will partner to curb budget leakages and recover operating surpluses unremitted by government agencies.

Stating this in a statement, was the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa

‘Nigeria Is Poor, We Should Not Deceive Ourselves’ – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that Nigeria is poor and “we should not deceive ourselves”, adding that the country’s resources are limited.

He said this while briefing journalists at the State House on

FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N605.958bn In May

The Federal Government, State Governments and Local Governments all shared N605.958 billion from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) Account in May 2021.

A communiqué released at the end of the FAAC meeting stated that the

