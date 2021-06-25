fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, June 2021.

Smuggling Persists As Petrol Consumption Rise By 70% In May

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday said the country recorded 102 million litres daily petrol consumption of petrol in May as against an average of 60 million litres.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, said in a statement issued in…Read more

COVID-19 Recovery: Low-Income SSA Countries Will Need $245bn – AfDB

Low-income countries in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) will require $245 billion by 2030, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB) to aid recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the President of the AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, at…Read more

Nigeria Among Countries Potentially Trapped By High Debt – Report

Nigeria as well as Iran, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been identified as some of the countries burdened by huge sovereign debtsa report warned on Thursday.

Lasting divide risks emerging between rich and poor countries if the…Read more

Technology: Nigeria To Tap Into $58bn AI Market

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, said that Nigeria would lead other African countries in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain technology.

He said this would lead to the economic diversification of the continent…Read more

AMCON Takes Possession Of Oyo State Senator’s Property Over N600m Debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has stated that it has taken possession of assets owned by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, from Oyo State over an alleged N600 million debt.

AMCON disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that the facility was…Read more

