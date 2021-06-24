Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 24, 2021

June 24, 2021 103

Chaka Receives SEC’s First Fintech License

Digital Investment Platform, Chaka, has announced that it has obtained a Digital Sub-Broker/Sub-Broker Serving Multiple Brokers Through a Digital Platform License from the Securities Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC).

A statement on Wednesday said this makes Chaka the

Trade Expert Calls For Increased Investments In AfCFTA To Boost African Economy

There have been calls for more investments in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to boost the African economy.

At a recent virtual conference organised by the African Public Relations Association

CBN, Farmers Boost Rice Supply With 27,000 Tonnes Of Paddy

Starting from Thursday this week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) will begin to distribute 27,000 metric tonnes of paddy rice to millers across the country.

The financial regulator, in a statement on Tuesday, said the move will

Conoil, Vitafoam, 12 Others To Pay N719.7m Fine for Late Filing Of Reports

Conoil Plc, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc and 12 other companies that filed their audited and interim financial statements late to the stock exchange have been slammed with N719.7 million fine by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The NGX said some of the companies were penalised for defaulting on

Tax Reforms Important For Nigeria To Stimulate Economic Growth – World Bank

The World Bank has said that Nigeria needs to have fundamental tax reforms to stimulate the country’s economic growth post-pandemic.

This was shared in a report by the Washington-based financial lender themed

