Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 23, 2021

June 23, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, June 2021.

Interswitch Strengthens Partnership With FIRS, Collaborates On Tax ProMax

In fulfillment of its commitment to delivering seamless payment solutions, Interswitch Group has reaffirmed its preexisting partnership with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to enable taxpayers to file all naira denominated tax returns through its robust and government-approved payment gateway.

The Interswitch payment gateway was deployed on FIRS’s new Tax…Read more

MTN Plans N640bn Investment In Nigeria’s Internet Network

MTN Nigeria says it is planning to invest N640 billion over the next three years to expand broadband infrastructure across Nigeria.

The telecom company in a statement on Monday said that its…Read more

‘Subsidy Is One Of Nigeria’s Biggest Political Problems’

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CFG Advisory, Tilewa Adebajo, has identified the payment of subsidy as one of Nigeria’s “biggest political problems”, describing it as not sustainable.

He said this on the Morning Show aired on the Arise News Channel and…Read more

Explainer: Benefits Of CBN’s Agreement To Print Gambian Currency

The announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of its agreement with the apex bank of The Gambia to print its local currency, the Gambian dalasi, has left many Nigerians questioning the CBN’s ability to take on such business, as, to many, the venture seems ambitious for a struggling economy.

The popular belief, although not entirely accurate, is that Nigeria does not…Read more

