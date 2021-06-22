Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 22, 2021

June 22, 2021 222

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, June 2021.

Wheat Development Programme Yield Underscores The Role of Research, Trials

Nigeria’s aspiration for wheat production self-sufficiency is being pursued on diverse fronts by stakeholders in the value chain including government, policy makers, farmers, researchers, scientists, institutions, millers, etc. under differentaegis and initiatives. For the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), that initiative would be its Wheat Development Programme (WDP).

Under the auspices of the FMAN WDP, millers have continued to invest

Google Opens Three Offers For African Entrepreneurs

Google has offered three funding and business support of opportunities for African businesses to grow and thrive.

The global tech company in a statement on Monday said it has

Aba Traders Lament Hurdles In Importation From China

Traders in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State in Nigeria, have complained over the difficulties they face in the importation of their products and raw materials from China.

They appealed to the Head of Mission of the Nigerian Consulate in

ANALYSIS: Nigeria Loses N146m To Oil Spillage As Pipeline Vandalism Rises

Vandalism of pipelines and other facilities of oil companies in Nigeria has led to the loss of N146.16 million revenue due to the spillage of large volumes of crude oil this year.

Nigeria has suffered 129 oil spill incidents this year, according to data

Insights On Investments As Shared By FBNH CFO, Aiyibi

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of FBN Holdings, Oyewale Ariyibi, shared some insights on the complexities of investment.

He disclosed these insights to journalists at a knowledge sharing session

Hope PSBANK Collaborates With FG To Create 77,400 Jobs

Hope Payment Service Bank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited and Nigeria’s premier digital bank is collaborating with the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Productivity to create jobs for no fewer than 77,400 people across the country.

The employment opportunity is part of the exit strategy of the

Nigeria Needs To Attain Sustainable Economic Growth – NESG

The fragile economic state Nigeria is in has been highlighted by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), noting that the economy is in need of sustainable economic growth.

NESG disclosed this in its first quarter 2021 Economic Report shared on Sunday

Adoption Of Digital Currency Will Deepen Financial Inclusion in Nigeria – FDC

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited, headed by Bismarck Rewane, have stated that the proposed digital currency will deepen Nigeria’s financial inclusion.

According to these analysts, most central banks are keenly interested in

