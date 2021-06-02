Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 2, 2021

June 2, 2021 79

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, May 2021.

Stanbic IBTC PMI Hits 9-month High In May

Growth in the Nigerian private sector gained momentum in May, with business conditions improving to the greatest extent in nine months. Output and new order growth strengthened, with companies reporting marked rises in customer numbers.

As a result, firms added to their headcounts, and at the strongest rate

FG To Explore Gold Mining Opportunities

The Federal Government has disclosed its intentions to explore the possibilities that lie in the gold mining sector, taking into account its benefits for the economy.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Solid Minerals

CBN Sets Rules For Shared Services In Banks, Others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued guidelines on shared services arrangement among subsidiaries within a banking group.

The new rules for shared services released on Monday also apply to

Oil Price Hits $70 As OPEC+ Meets

Oil prices on Tuesday hit $70 per barrel on growing optimism that fuel demand will improve in the next quarter.

Brent crude, which Nigeria's crude oil benchmarked against, settled up

Oil Export Earnings Plunge By 98% In April –NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recorded a reduction in crude oil export earnings in April as revenue plunged by 98 per cent compared to March.

The total earnings from crude oil exports in April fell to N723 million from

NNPC Explains Move To Buy Stake In Dangote Refinery

Nigeria’s national oil organisation, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has explained its interest in Dangote Refinery.

Its reason was shared in a statement issued by the corporation's

RMAFC Records N496.39 billion Revenue In Q1, 2021

The Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Elias Mbam, has stated that the commission recorded N496.39 billion contribution to the federation account through value-added tax (VAT) in the first quarter of 2021.

The figure according to the RMAFC chief exceeded the forecasted tax

Afreximbank, NEXIM Offer $750,000 grant To Create Niger-Benue River Channel

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) are offering $750,000 grant to construct the main channel of the Niger-Benue river in Nigeria.

The two banks embarked on the channeling of the Niger-Benue River as

