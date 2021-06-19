Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 19, 2021

June 19, 2021 101

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, June 2021.

TeamApt Reiterates Commitment to Transform Financial Services in Africa

TeamApt, one of Nigeria’s leading Fintech companies, has reiterated its commitment to transform financial services in Africa.

Use Digital Disruption To Drive Business Growth, Tech Leaders Advise

Business leaders in the technology space have advised organisation to utilise digital disruption to drive business growth.

Nigeria Needs To Fund Startups, Established Firms To Realise Digital Economy Goal

For Nigeria to achieve the goal of becoming a truly digital economy, it would need to support startups and already-established companies as they provide digital solutions for market development in the country.

Air Peace Expands Fleet As More Aircraft Is Expected To Be Delivered Till 2022

Air Peace on Thursday received the third of its brand new Embraer 195-E5 aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and noted that the complete delivery of 13 aircraft it ordered from the Brazilian plane marker will run into 2022.

African CEOs Expect Post COVID-19 Economic Recovery This Year – PwC

A survey of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Businesses in Africa showed that about 68 percent are optimistic that the global economic will recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Naira sees Gain Against Dollar, Pound Sterling At Parallel Market

The Naira, on Thursday, recorded a 1.8 percent appreciation, closing trade at N493 to a dollar at the parallel market as foreign exchange supply to banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) surged.

IMF Says Imports Are Rebounding Faster Than Exports In Nigeria Post-COVID

The International Monetary Funds (IMF) says that imports to Nigeria are rebounding faster than exports post-pandemic.

Togo’s Economy Hit Hard By Pandemic-Forced Border Closure

When the global pandemic forced Togo’s government to close its land borders, taxi driver Kossigan lost his lucrative business ferrying people across the frontier.

