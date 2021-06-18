Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 18, 2021

June 18, 2021 110

What’s Next For Increasingly Dominant, Useful Mobile Money On Continent?

Financial services and trust in national financial institutions has been a major problem across the continent of Africa for decades. Not only have central banks earned a poor reputation in many countries, but access to traditional financial services has been limited for millions of people.

Now, though, the rise of mobile phones and the advent of mobile money has

Truecaller Launches Smart SMS Feature In Africa

Truecaller, the world’s most trusted and accurate Caller ID and telephone search engine, is rolling out a new feature to further augment the user experience.

The new feature Smart SMS has been introduced based on

Dangote Cement Successfully Raises N50bn Bond Aided By Wide Range Of Investors

Leading cement company Dangote Cement has disclosed the recent issuance of a N50 billion Series 1 fixed rate senior unsecured bond, part of its N300 billion multi-instrument issuance scheme.

The company disclosed this in a statement, noting that the

Nigeria Mint Assures Of Readiness To Print Gambian Currency

The Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPM) Plc. on Monday said it was ready to print the Gambian currency, Dalasi, the deal has been finalised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Abbas Masanawa, gave the

Court Jails Ex-Bank PHB MD For N25.7bn Fraud

Lagos State High Court on Wednesday convicted the former Managing Director of the defunct Bank PHB Plc, Mr. Francis Atuche, and the bank’s former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Ugo Anyanwu.

The judge, who found the bankers guilty of stealing and conspiracy to

Nigeria Banks Offer $4,000 Forex For International Trips

Nigerian banks have started complying with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive and are granting Nigerians going on international trips up to $4,000 foreign exchange to meet their travel needs.

This is following the CBN's directive to banks to make forex available for

