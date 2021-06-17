Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 17, 2021

June 17, 2021 59

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, June 2021.

Dell, TD Africa Unveil Incentives For Trade Partners

Dell Technologies has partnered with TD Africa to launch a novel incentive to reward authorised partners trading Dell products in Nigeria.

The initiative, known as the Rise Programme, was formally unveiled at the…Read more

Nigeria To Cut Import Bill By 35% Next Year – Emefiele

The Nigerian Government is planning to reduce the nation’s import bill by about 35 per cent starting from the first quarter of 2022.

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, made this known on…Read more

South Africa Exported Goods Worth $425m To Nigeria In 2020

Trade volumes between Nigeria and South Africa, two of Africa’s largest economies, continue to drive the hope of more extended bilateral trade relations once the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) kicks in, as trade between both countries in 2020 reached $2.9 billion.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Consul General, Malik Abdul, stating that 64 percent of…Read more

NNPC Strikes Oil Supply Deal With Indonesia

A subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Duke Oil, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indonesia’s state oil corp, Pertamina, and Indian Oil Corporation, to supply 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

It is expected that the deal will shore up revenue for Nigeria in the…Read more

Nigeria’s Poor Forex Management Unattractive To Investors – World Bank

The World Bank says the poor management of the foreign exchange in the country by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was the reason for the current poor investment.

The bank said this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mansir Nasir, citing the…Read more

Buhari Inaugurates $10bn NLNG Train 7 Project

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday flagged off the construction of the $10 billion Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) train 7 project and charged the company to ensure its timely completion.

Buhari who did the ground breaking virtually from Abuja said the…Read more

Food Inflation Was Highest In Kogi State In May

A report by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that food inflation in the month of May on a year-on-year basis was highest in the state of Kogi at 25.12 percent.

This was disclosed in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2021, noting that the…Read more

