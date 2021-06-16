Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 16, 2021

June 16, 2021 100

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, June 2021.

Nigeria, South Korea Tops In Mobile Online Shopping Accounting For 65% Of All Purchases

Following the growth of eCommerce last year (2020), consumers in different regions utilize various avenues to conduct online purchases. As a result, mobile devices are now increasingly becoming the go-to platform for online shopping.

In North America, Mexico tops with 53% of all eCommerce transactions going…Read more

Fintech Platform Set To Transform Digital Banking Experience Across Nigeria Through UBA Partnership

Digital banking platform provider, Layer has today announced it is partnering with United Bank for Africa (UBA) to fuel its digital transformation aimed at providing greater access to a wider range of financial services for its Nigerian customers.

Layer is a digital transformation platform that enables large financial institutions to rapidly revolutionize their customer and back-office digital experiences…Read more

Nigerian Crude Production Suffers Technical Setback, Pipeline Vandalism – Report

Nigeria’s crude oil production output has been affected by technical and operational issues as well as pipeline vandalism, according to a report by SP Global Platts.

The West African country’s crude production has only been able to…Read more

Chidi Nwaogu Nominated As Techpreneur Of The Year At 2021 FOYA Awards

Chidi Nwaogu, serial tech entrepreneur and co-founder at Publiseer and Savvy, has been nominated as Techpreneur Of The Year at the 2021 FOYA Awards, an annual awards ceremony since 2016, which was conceived to serve the strategic objective to retain, reward, and recognize high-quality entrepreneurs and SMEs in Africa.

Chidi Nwaogu is the co-founder and CEO at Publiseer, a digital content distribution…Read more

Tax Policies, Over-Regulation Making African CEOs Anxious

Despite the restored confidence of African business owners regarding the strength of the global economy and the impact on their businesses, a few factors keep them up at night, a report by consulting firm, PwC.

The report noted that factors such as over-regulation, tax policies, policy uncertainty, and…Read more

G7 DFIs, Others Plan $80bn Investment In African Businesses

G7 Development Finance Institutions and other multilateral agencies have come together to invest $80bn in the private sector over the next five years to speed up sustainable economic recovery and growth in Africa Post COVID-19.

The partners made up of G7 Development Finance Institutions, the IFC…Read more

