Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021 58

Parent Company Of Ecobank Group, ETI, Raises $350m Bond

The parent company of Ecobank Group, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) based in Lome, Togo’s capital, has announced that it raised $350 million Tier 2 Sustainability Notes.

This success makes it the first ever Tier 2 Sustainability Notes by

Despite COVID-19, Global Financial Wealth Soared To Record High Of $250 Trillion In 2020

Global financial wealth reached an all-time high of $250 trillion in 2020 as household savings rose and markets showed unexpected resilience in the face of the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, titled Global Wealth 2021: When Clients Take the Lead

Ogun Generates N40bn Revenue in Q1 2021

The Ogun State government has generated N40 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first quarter of 2021.

The Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance to the

ANALYSIS: Nigeria Imported N824.58bn Used Cars Banned By US, Canada

Nigeria has become a dumping ground for large number of used vehicles or Tokunbo from United States, Italy and Canada as the government of these countries phase out gasoline cars.

The West Africa oil-producing country imported different used cars

Gebeya Inc., First Pan-African Freelance Talent Marketplace Is Born

Gebeya Inc. the Pan-African source for freelance professional talent, on Monday, June 14, 2021 announced the launch of its revamped marketplace, the first of its kind in terms of reach in Africa.

Prior to investment, Gebeya operated mostly a manual non-scalable marketplace model

Nigeria Urged To Pursue National Bitcoin Standard

An NFL player of Nigerian origin, Russell Okung, has urged the Nigerian Government to adopt a national bitcoin standard to create financial sovereignty.

Okung stated this in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, speaking on

States’ Resolve To Control Mining Sector Creating Security Breaches At Mining Sites

The Secretary of Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dele Ayanleke, said that insecurity has spiked at mining sites due to the tug of war between the Federal Government and state governments who seek to take control of these sites.

Ayanleke said that mining was in the exclusive list and control remained in

