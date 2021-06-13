fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 13, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Launches ₦100bn Infrastructure Fund

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched a ₦100 billion Infrastructure Fund designed for institutional investors such as Pension Fund Administrators, insurance companies, asset managers and high-net-worth individuals.

The Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund ("SIIF") is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nigeria’s Debt Burden Is Necessary – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the country’s burden was a necessary one, as the country could not sit back and do nothing.

He said this at a media briefing of the Ninth Senate's second anniversary.

New Terminal To Curb Illegal Refining Of Oil

In a bid to curb the illegal refining of oil in the country, the Federal Government has entered into a contract with shareholders to construct the Brass Petroleum Products Terminal Ltd (BPPT), a move that the government envisions would bring sanity to the refining space.

Announcing this was the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on Friday.

South African Govt To Sell Off Majority Stake In Flag Carrier

The government of South Africa has said that to keep the operations of its national carrier, South African Airways running, it had resolved to sell off a chunk of the stake in the airline to a consortium.

The move by the government would transform the flag carrier into a public-private partnership.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

