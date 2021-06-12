Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 12, 2021

June 12, 2021 144

Agriculture, Key To Africa’s Quest For Continued Growth, Sustainability

Africa cannot achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture without engaging and building the capacity of its smallholder farmers.

This was the submission of Venkataramani Srivathsan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of

Exclusive: CBN’s Forex Restriction On Sugar, Wheat Will Boost Local Production – Farmcrowdy CEO

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in April announced its decision to restrict access to foreign exchange for sugar and wheat importers.

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Farmcrowdy, Mr. Akindele Phillips stated in an exclusive interview with BizWatch Nigeria that the

Nigeria’s Digital Currency Ready By December – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning to launch Nigeria’s first digital currency before the end of 2021.

The Director-Information Technology Department, Central Bank of Nigeria

Nigeria’s Gas Reserves Surpass 2020 Target

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says Nigeria’s proven natural gas reserve stood at 206.53 trillion cubic feet (tcf) as of Jan.1, 2021.

Mr. Sarki Auwalu, Director, DPR, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja at the

We Have Automated Revenue Collection To Improve Revenue Generation – Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the adoption of technology by the state government aided the increase in revenue generation for the state.

He said this at the inauguration of the Digital Training Programme titled

