Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 11, 2021

June 11, 2021

China Ships N2tn Cargo To Nigeria In Q1

Nigerians imported N2.01 trillion worth of cargos from China in the first quarter of 2021, leading other import partners.

According to a latest report by the Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report by

FG Seeks N722bn To Tackle Insecurity, After Borrowing N2.3tn To Finance Budget Deficit

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to borrow N722.53 billion ($1.76 billion) from domestic markets to finance the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday

FG Abandons Chinese Banks, Targets Standard Chartered For $14.4bn Rail Projects

Nigeria government has initiated discussion with Standard Chartered Plc for the funding of two rail projects estimated to cost $14.4 billion, abandoning funding plans from Chinese banks.

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, made this known in

Huawei To Digitise Industries In Nigeria

Chinese technology giant Huawei has said that its mission in Nigeria is to enable the digitisation of all industries in the country, with a focus on the oil and gas industry.

This was shared by one of Huawei's Energy Account Directors, Raymond Wang, at the

Nigeria’s Total Debt Now N33tn, Says DMO

The Nigerian government has accumulated a total debt of N33.11 trillion, according to the latest data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Wednesday.

The government incurred additional N191 billion debt in the first quarter of

FG Okays N895bn 2021 Supplementary Budget

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the draft 2021 supplementary budget for Nigeria valued at N895 billion.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, made this known

Analysts Expect Inflation Rate To Jump To 18.2% In May

Analysts at the Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have estimated that headline inflation is likely to jump by 0.44 per cent to 18.2 percent in May 2021.

The National Bureau of Statistics report showed that Nigeria's prevailing inflation rate dropped to

