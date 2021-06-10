Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021 49

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, June 2021.

Fintech App Installs Record 160% Surge In Nigeria

AppsFlyer, the global marketing measurement leader, on Wednesday released its 2021 edition of The State of Finance App Marketing report. The COVID-19 pandemic directly impacted how consumers interact with financial institutions and how the institutions themselves operate.

According to the report, Financial Technology (FinTech) apps are

Coconut Producers Association Calls For FG’s Support To Meet Local Demand

The Federal Government has been called upon to support the business of coconut in the country to meet local demand, as the business holds substantial economic benefits.

This call was made by the President of the National Coconut Producers

World Bank Raises Nigeria’s Economic Growth To 1.8%

The World Bank has revised Nigeria’s economic projection upwards to 1.8 per cent as against 1.1 per cent it forecasted on January this year.

The global financial institution estimated that Nigeria's economy will

FG Adjusts Exchange Rate For Import Duty To N404.97/ $1

The Federal Government has adjusted the exchange rate for calculation and payment of import duty from N381 to N404.97/ $1

BizWatch Nigeria has learnt that Customs officials have subsequently begun

