Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, June 2021.

Fintech App Installs Record 160% Surge In Nigeria

AppsFlyer, the global marketing measurement leader, on Wednesday released its 2021 edition of The State of Finance App Marketing report. The COVID-19 pandemic directly impacted how consumers interact with financial institutions and how the institutions themselves operate.

According to the report, Financial Technology (FinTech) apps are…Read more

Coconut Producers Association Calls For FG’s Support To Meet Local Demand

The Federal Government has been called upon to support the business of coconut in the country to meet local demand, as the business holds substantial economic benefits.

This call was made by the President of the National Coconut Producers…Read more

World Bank Raises Nigeria’s Economic Growth To 1.8%

The World Bank has revised Nigeria’s economic projection upwards to 1.8 per cent as against 1.1 per cent it forecasted on January this year.

The global financial institution estimated that Nigeria’s economy will…Read more

FG Adjusts Exchange Rate For Import Duty To N404.97/ $1

The Federal Government has adjusted the exchange rate for calculation and payment of import duty from N381 to N404.97/ $1

BizWatch Nigeria has learnt that Customs officials have subsequently begun…Read more

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

