Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 1, 2021

Good morning and happy new month, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, May 2021.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Shareholders Excited By Dividend Payments, Bonus Shares Allotment

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, on Thursday, 27 May 2021 held its 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to adopt the company’s audited financial statements for the 2020 financial year amongst other resolutions. The AGM held by proxy in line with the NCDC COVID-19 guidelines.

The highlight of the AGM was the declaration that a dividend of…Read more

Revenue Drive: Customs Goes After Private Jet Owners

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to begin a verification exercise for all privately owned jets or aircraft in the country starting from June 7, 2021 in revenue drive.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Deputy Comptroller…Read more

AMCON Battling 3,000 Debtors Over N5tn Debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON ) is currently enmeshed in court cases involving nearly 3,000 debtors in its bid to recover bad debts in various courts in the country.

This was made known on Sunday in a statement titled ‘Recovery for…Read more

ANALYSIS: Despite Economic Growth, Food Prices Soar, Hunger Bites

Nigeria’s economy came out of recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, a situation that came as a surprise to many analysts.

After the coronavirus-induced recession last year, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product…Read more

Experts Laud CBN’s Proposed Digital Currency Initiative

Financial experts have lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initiative to unveil a digital currency in the country.

Last week, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced that it…Read more

Naira Is In the “Best Possible Health It Can Be…”, Says Garba Shehu

Spokesperson to the President, Garba Shehu, has stated that the naira is in the “best possible health it can be, given the circumstances we are in”.

The Naira, last Thursday, gained at the importer & exporter (I&E) window by…Read more

N’Assembly Says Work On Lagos Road Projects To Be Sped Up

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Works, Alhaji Abubakar Kabir, has pledged the commitment of the National Assembly towards adequate funding and completion of all road projects in Lagos before 2023.

Kabir said, during the inspection tour of roads in Lagos on Sunday as…Read more

