Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021 65

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, July 2021.

FIRS Slams N1.8trn Levy On Multichoice Over Claims Of Tax Evasion

Some commercial banks have been appointed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as agents to collect N1.8 trillion from accounts of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited (MCN) And MultiChoice Africa (MCA).

The FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, FIRS chairman, stated

MultiChoice Nigeria Denies FIRS Claims Of Tax Evasion

MultiChoice Nigeria has denied receiving any notification from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over claims of alleged failure to pay its taxes.

The Chairman of the FIRS on Thursday announced that the

Passenger Air Travel Demand Drops By 63 Percent – IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has stated that the demand for passenger air travel remains below the pre-COVID-19 levels, with figures indicating that performed 63 percent lower in May 2021 when compared to the same month in 2019.

IATA pointed out that International travel is much more impacted by

Buhari Transmits 2022-2024 MTEF To National Assembly

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced at the plenary session on Thursday, that President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the 2022-2024 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) and fiscal strategy paper (FSP) to the National Assembly.

Budgets are hinged on the assumptions contained in the MTEF and

Nigerian Airlines Indebted To FG Agencies To The Tune Of N37bn – Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has stated that Nigerian airline operators are indebted to various federal agencies to the tune of N37 billion.

The aviation Minister who was a guest at the weekly ministerial press

“Airlines Should Reimburse Passengers After 2hours Delay” – FG

Federal Government (FG) said that airline operators in Nigeria must reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets after a 2-hour delay.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation made this known on Thursday at the

AfDB Unveils $50m Loan For Nigerian Women Businesses

The African Development Bank, AfDB, has approved a loan of $50m to support local enterprises and women-empowered businesses in the agribusiness, manufacturing, healthcare and renewable energy sectors in Nigeria.

AfDB in a statement issued on Wednesday said the loan has been

PIB: Here Are 20 Fiscal, Institutional Changes You Need To Know

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was been passed by the Senate and House of Assembly last week amid kick backs by Southern Governors, host communities and other stakeholders.

The bill, which was first presented to the National Assembly in 2008

Asset Management Industry Emerged Strong From COVID-19 Pandemic, Crossing $100tr Threshold – BCG Report

Despite the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 health crisis, global Assets under Management (AuM) grew by 11% to reach $103 trillion in 2020, although operating profits did not follow suit.

The 19th annual BCG study of the global asset management industry reveals that

Nigeria’s Debt To Revenue Ratio Has Improved – Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that Nigeria’s debt to revenue ratio has improved.

She compared the country's debt to revenue ratio from 2019

