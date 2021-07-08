fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 8, 2021

July 8, 2021
Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, July 2021.

Apapa Customs Command Rakes-in N366bn in H1, 2021

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS,) Apapa Area Command, on Tuesday, stated that it recorded N366 billion in revenue collection in the first half of 2021.

This was disclosed by the Area Controller, Comptroller Yusuf Ibrahim…Read more

EXCLUSIVE: Inflation Is The Biggest Accelerator Of Poverty – Muda Yusuf

Dr. Muda Yusuf, before his retirement from Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI), where he served for 24 years and held the position of the Director-General for 13 years, spoke with BizWatch Nigeria on inflation rate and poverty in the country as well as other macroeconomic issues. 

Nigeria’s May inflation report showed the inflation rate has…Read more

Nigeria’s SDG Targets To Be Delayed By 6 Years – IMF 

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 on the economy, Nigeria will face a six-year delay in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

The Managing Director, IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, in a statement…Read more

FIRS Collects N650bn Taxes In June

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it has collected taxes amounting totalling N650 billion in June this year.

In a statement issued by the service on Wednesday, the Executive Chairman of…Read more

How To Strengthen Nigeria’s Oil Sector

The Department of Petroleum Resources( DPR) has listed five ways to fortify the Nigerian oil and gas sector for economic stability and growth.

The Director and Chief Executive Officer of DPR, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, made the…Read more

