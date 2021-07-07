Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 7, 2021

July 7, 2021 125

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, July 2021.

Commodity Import Index Surges By 0.82 Percent Between January – March 2021 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released a report, “Commodity Price Indices and Terms of Trade (Q1 2021)” in which the bureau stated that the all commodity group import index rose by 0.82 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the report, the surge was due to an increase in the prices of…Read more

Nigeria Govt Spent N13.7bn on Pipeline Repair This Year

The Nigerian Government has spent a total of N13.7 billion on pipeline repair and maintenance from the beginning of the year till May 2021.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)…Read more

True Economic Diversification Hard For Resource Dependent Nigeria – Moghalu

A former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, said that achieving true economic diversification would be hard for a country like Nigeria that is resource-dependent.

He said this at the 2021 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Economics…Read more

Ibom Air To Make Business Economy Thrive In Rivers

Domestic carrier, Ibom Air, is projected to boost economic activities in Rivers State following the deployment of its Airbus 220-300 for its Lagos-Port Harcourt route.

The flight route was debuted yesterday to the delight of the Rivers State Government that…Read more

SEC Creates Framework To Liberalise Trading, Settlement Activities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed that it had devised a framework that would enable efficiency in trading and settlement activities.

This was shared in a statement tagged, “interoperability/FMI Link Framework Among…Read more

Crude Oil Prices Surge Towards $80 After OPEC+ Cancels Output Talks

The prices of crude oil sustained its upward trend even after the collapsed dialogue among OPEC+ministers — which is made up of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

In the early hours of Tuesday’s trading, the prices of crude rose to…Read more

Lawan Constitutes Committee to Harmonise Versions Of PIB

A seven-member committee has been constituted by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, to harmonise the different versions of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), passed by both chambers of the National Assembly last week.

While speaking at the plenary, Lawan selected the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi…Read more

FG Disbursed N2.84 billion Stimulus Package To Airlines – Agba

The Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has stated that seven local airline operators received the sum of N2.84 billion disbursements from the Federal Government as COVID-19 stimulus package.

According to the Minister, the airlines that benefitted from the stimulus…Read more

NCDMB Raises Concern Over Export Of Oil Jobs To China

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on Monday expressed concern over the export of oil and gas projects to China by International Oil Companies (IOCs).

The NCDMB’s Executive Secretary, Simbi Wabote, while speaking at….Read more

CBN Ready To Increase Interventions To Back Startups – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, has stated that the apex bank is set to raise interventions to assist start-ups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The CBN Governor made this known on Monday during his lecture session at the…Read more

Naira Devaluation Will Push Fuel Subsidy Bill To N7.1b Daily – Rewane

The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Bismarck Rewane, has stated that the devaluation of the naira will take the country’s fuel subsidy bill to N7.1 billion daily.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had announced in….Read more

