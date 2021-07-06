Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021 67

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, July 2021.

Nigerian Govt Spends N60bn Annually On Pipeline Repairs

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the Federal Government spends N60 billion annually on the repair of vandalised pipelines.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on the protection of oil and gas

Local Refinery Licence Holders To Pay For Crude Oil In Naira

The Petroleum Industry Bill which was passed by the National Assembly on Thursday allows holders of refining licenses in the country the option of paying for domestic crude oil supply in Naira.

Firms in possession of refining licences in the country are

ANALYSIS: Debt Servicing Gulps 80% Of Nigeria’s Revenue In 17 Months

The Federal Government spent 80.35 percent of the revenue generated on servicing debt in the past 17 months.

From January 2020 to May 2021, the Nigerian government spent

Employees Of BUA Cement Receive N2bn Share Bonus Gift

Employees of Nigeria’s second-largest publicly-listed manufacturing firm, BUA Cement Plc, have been given a share bonus worth N2 billion.

The gifted shares were from the pool of shares of the company's Chairman

NEPZA, NSC To Collaborate For Development Of Economic Value Chains

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has declared an interest in a collaborative effort with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to improve various value chains of the economy.

This was noted in a statement made by the Managing Director of NEPZA

Dangote Refinery Gets New Local Customer

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has expressed interest to lift refined petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery, Lagos, which is at the completion stage.

The Dangote Group made the announcement in a statement posted on

