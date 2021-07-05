Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 5, 2021

July 5, 2021 162

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, July 2021.

NCC Earns N150bn From Spectrum Fee in Five Months

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Sunday said it has generated N150 billion revenue from the sale of spectrum as of May this year.

The telecoms regulator, in a statement signed by the…Read more

Nigeria’s Revenue Slumps By N15tn In Six Years

The Nigerian Government has been unable to meet its revenue projection by N15 trillion in the past six year, analysis annual budget of the country has shown.

The data showed that between 2015 and 2020, the total revenue projection for…Read more

Buhari Okays N1 billion Take-off Funding For Nigeria’s First Aviation University

President Muhammadu Buhari has authorized the disbursement of N1 billion as a take-off grant for the establishment of Nigeria’s first aviation and aerospace university, to be built in the country’s capital, Abuja.

The Federal Government had in 2017 stated that an aviation university…Read more

COVID-19: Sub-Saharan African SMEs Showcase Steady Revenue Increase

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) despite facing unpredicted changes; COVID-19, SMEs are on the rise. A steady revenue increase has bee recorded.

According to research by Mastercard, Middle East and Africa…Read more

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: If I Knew How To Make Noodles I Would Have Gone Into The Business – Gbenga Adeyinka D Ist

BizWatch Nigeria recently hosted popular stand up comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka D Ist on its programme Celebrities Side Gig, where the entertainer discussed the business side of his craft and other business pursuits, the ups and downs of doing business and how he would want his legacy to be remembered.

Celebrities Side Gig focuses on the other businesses that celebrities create…Read more

PIB Is Sensitive, Central To Economic Lives Of Nigerians – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has described the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as “sensitive” and “central” to the lives of Nigerians, especially the host communities.

He said that this required close monitor and supervision of its…Read more

