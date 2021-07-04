Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 4, 2021

July 4, 2021 30

AfCFTA Exporters Will Pay Zero Tariff On 90% Of Goods- Minister

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, has said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) would eliminate tariffs on 90 percent of tradable goods.

He stated that developing countries will enjoy the tariff free trade for…Read more

Nigerian Banks Report Gains Amid COVID-19

Nigerian banks’ earning have been remarkably resilient over the interest rate cycle, their profitability is improving over time, and their stock values are remarkably cheap compared to Ghanaian and Kenyan bank stocks.

This is according to Coronation Asset Management’s report on…Read more

TeamApt Announces Successful Series B Funding Round

Nigerian Fintech startup, TeamApt , which provides financial services for the underserved mass market in Africa has announced the completion of its series B funding round.

Led by Novastar Ventures with participation from FMO, Global Ventures…Read more

Loan Defaults Threaten Continuation of ABP

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called beneficiaries of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) to repay their loans.

According to the CBN’s 2020 fourth-quarter economic report, only…Read more

Economy: Inflation Continues To Impact Survival In Nigeria

Nigerian nutritionist Emiolo Ogunsola stands in front of a dozen new mothers in a Lagos public hospital, listing the basic foods they need to keep their children well-nourished: Eggs, vegetables and beans among them.

Her pitch is abruptly interrupted. For the mothers listening, even those…Read more

