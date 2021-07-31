fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 31, 2021

July 31, 20210114
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, July 2021.

NCC Plans To Revise AOL, Spectrum Fee

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced the process of reviewing the Annual Operating Levy Regulations (AOL) and the Frequency Spectrum fee and price in the telecoms industry.

The NCC said this move is to bring the regulations in line with…Read more

Nigeria’s Infrastructure Gap Requires $2.3trn, Says SGF

The Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has stated that the sum of $2.3 trillion is required to cover the infrastructure deficit in Nigeria over the next 22 years.

The SGF made the statement during a town hall meeting hosted by…Read more

US Initiates Campaign To Deepen Investment Relations With Africa

The United States Government has disclosed intentions to strengthen trade and investment with African countries.

This was disclosed by the U.S. senior director for Africa at the…Read more

We Still Sell Forex, BDCs Assure Nigerians

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria has assured members of the public that its members are still providing foreign exchange services.

The President of ABCON, Aminu Gwadabe, said this in a statement on…Read more

CBN Tells DMBs To Establish Forex Teller Points

Deposit money banks (DMBs) have been instructed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create forex teller points at “designated branches”.

The directive was announced in a letter issued to DMBs by the…Read more

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

