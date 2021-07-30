Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021 31

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, July 2021.

SCBN Limited Launches Easy Payment Plan (EPP) For Credit Card Users

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria (SCBN) Limited has launched one of a kind solution for clients tagged Easy Payment Plan (EPP). The EPP allows Credit Card holders to choose an instalment plan for purchases made with SC Credit Card.

Speaking on the solution, Bonaventure Odukwe, Head Personal Banking and…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Benefits Of The Pension Transfer Window

Nigeria’s leading Pension Fund Administrator, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has urged pension fund contributors to explore the unique opportunities presented by the ongoing Transfer Window to switch their Retirement Savings Accounts to a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) of their choice.

Magnus Ekwueme, Zonal Manager, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, recently…Read more

CBN To Refund N36m Capital Deposit, Licensing Fee To Each BDC Applicant

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday said it will refund N35 million capital deposit made by each Bureaux de Change (BDC) licence applicants and N1m licensing fees.

The apex bank, in a circular addressed to Promoters of BDCs and…Read more

Pic Group, Azikel Sign Agreement On 12,000 bpd Refinery

PIC Group, a global energy services company, has entered into a five-year service agreement with Azikel Petroleum Limited for the construction of a new refinery that will be situated in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Pic Group, said as part of the agreement…Read more

Obadiah Mailafia: Discontinuation Of Forex Supply To BDCs May Worsen Naira Value

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia has decried the apex bank’s decision to discontinue the sale of foreign exchange to Bureau De Change (BDCs) operators stating that the development may worsen naira value.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele had announced at the end of the CBN…Read more

CBN Sold $5.7bn To BDCs Yearly Despite Depleting Foreign Reserves

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, at the end of the monetary policy committee meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja, announced the decision of the apex bank to halt the sale of foreign exchange to Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators.

BDC operators are registered businesses authorized by the CBN to…Read more

Naira Drops To N525/$ At Parallel Market

Following the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN)’s recent announcement to discontinue the sale of foreign exchange to Bureau De Change operators the value of the Naira plunged to N525 to a Dollar at the parallel market.

The Naira resumed trading on Wednesday at N505/$1, but shed…Read more

ECOWAS Developing Framework To Enable Growth Of Private Sector

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said that the need to remove trade obstacles had forced it to create a framework to make that a reality.

Sharing this plan was the president of the commission, Jean-Claude Brou…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng