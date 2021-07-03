Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 3, 2021

July 3, 2021 67

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, July 2021.

LCCI Gets New Director-General

Chinyere Almona becomes the new Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), replacing Muda Yusuf who has served in that capacity for 13 years.

This was announced by the chamber, noting that Almona's tenure

FG Plans N13.91tn Budget For Next Year

The Federal government is planning to budget N13.91 trillion as budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said the

Debt Servicing Gulps 97 Percent of Nigeria’s Revenue Between Jan-May

Out of N1.84 trillion revenue generated the Nigerian government spent N1.8 trillion on debt servicing between January and May 2021.

With this development, the country's debt-to-revenue ratio stands at

Nigeria Govt Spends N194.31bn On Fuel Subsidy

The Federal Government on Thursday said it had deducted N194.31 billion from oil and revenue revenue for the payment of fuel subsidy as of May this year.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed

FG To Use PIB To Attract Investors

The Federal Government has said that it would need to find investors to attract investors into the country, using the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

This was stated by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream

