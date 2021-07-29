Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 29, 2021

July 29, 2021 87

IMF: Growth Prospects For Developing Economies Tick Downward

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that economic projections for developing nations had been “marked down for 2021”.

It stated this in its world economic outlook report for July, noting that the growth…Read more

Naira Dips As CBN Channels N2.3tn Forex Sales To Commercial Banks

The naira to dollar exchange rate dipped to N505 to one dollar at the parallel market on Tuesday as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stopped forex sales to Bureau De Change operators.

At the parallel market/black market where BDC trade, the naira to…Read more

Nigeria’s Petrol Import Receipt Hits N688bn In 3 Months – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has placed Nigeria’s petroleum import bill at N687.74 billion in three months, between January to March 2021.

Nigeria’s oil sector regulator, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation…Read more

EKEDC Seeks National Assembly’s Support In Recovery Of N21 billion Debt From MDAs

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has called on the National Assembly to assist in the recovery of N21 billion owed to it by some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The Managing Director of EKEDC, Adeoye Fadeyibi, during a…Read more

‘Private Sector Take Part In Illicit Financial Flows In Africa’

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has alleged that Illicit financial flows (IFF) from Africa are largely being perpetrated by the private sector.

The Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said this when council…Read more

Alabraba Joins ASPEN Fellowship To Drive Financial Inclusion

The Chairman of Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO), Jay Alabraba, has been selected to join the Aspen Institute’s Finance Leaders Fellowship to drive financial and economic inclusion agenda.

Alabraba, according to a statement on Tuesday, will join a diverse class of…Read more

