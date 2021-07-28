fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 28, 2021

July 28, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, July 2021.

CBN Stops Forex Sales To Bureau De Change, Retains MPR

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday announced an immediate end of the sale of forex to the Bureau De Change operators in the country.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, made this known at the…Read more

COVID-19 Opened Doors For Innovations Across Sectors – Osinbajo

The Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says that the COVID-19 pandemic has created opportunities for stakeholders in all sectors of the economy to embrace innovation and creativity.

Osinbajo made this known at the 14th Annual Conference of the…Read more

FG Restates Commitment To Road Infrastructure To Increase Trade

The Federal Government has stated the importance of improving the country’s roads, as that directly affects trade and ease of doing business.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola while…Read more

RMAFC Kicks Off Revenue Allocation Formula Review

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) said it has kicked off the process of review of the current revenue allocation formula.

The Commission’s call for memoranda on the review was signed by the…Read more

Buhari Okays N983bn 2021 Supplementary Budget

The N983 billion 2021 supplementary budget recently passed by the National Assembly has been assented to by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters…Read more

