Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 26, 2021

July 27, 2021 148

Nigeria’s Goods Import Bill Hit $50.3b In 2020

The International Trade Centre (ITC) has stated that Nigeria’s import bill hit $50.3 billion in 2020.

A breakdown of import activities by ITC reveals that the country's…

Analysts Project GDP Growth Of 3.1% YoY 2021 For Nigeria

Analysts at United Capital Plc. have estimated that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria will see a 3.1 percent growth year-on-year in 2021.

It noted this in a forecast report shared over the weekend, where it said that…

Bitcoin Prices Surge By 10.6 Percent To $38,145

Bitcoin recorded a sharp rebound on Monday, with its price soaring to a one-month peak surpassing $38,000, as electric car manufacturing company, Tesla reiterated its support for the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency rose by 10.6 percent to hit $38,145 at about…

745 Employees Of Fidelity Bank Receive Thanks Through Promotions

As a way of expressing gratitude, Fidelity Bank has announced the promotion of 745 employees after the bank’s 2019 and 2020 financial performance.

The institution's MD/CEO, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said that the…

ANALYSIS: Oil Companies Incur Over N19.75bn Fine For Gas Flaring

Shell, Chevron, Mobil and other oil firms operating in Nigeria are expected to pay a total of $45.9 million (N19.75 billion) fine or more for gas flared from January to June this year.

Analyses of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) data on…

Electric Cars: Europe To Boost Battery Production, To Create Jobs

As electric car sales take off and petrol engines face being phased out by 2035, Europe is looking to develop its own battery production base.

Far from being autonomous, Europe needs to accelerate domestic battery…

Court Stops FG From Borrowing N200bn Unclaimed Dividends

A Federal High Court in Abeokuta has granted an interim order restraining the Federal Government from taking over the unclaimed dividends of shareholders in the capital market estimated to be over N200 billion.

This order was given after shareholders who are members of…

