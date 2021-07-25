Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 25, 2021

July 25, 2021 103

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, July 2021.

Quantum Computing Set To Transform Multiple Industries, Create Up To $850 Billion In Annual Value By 2040, Latest Estimates Show

Confidence that quantum computers will solve major problems that are beyond the reach of traditional computers—a milestone known as a quantum advantage—has grown fast in the past twelve months, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), titled, What Happens When “If” Turns to “When” in Quantum Computing?

Investors are moving aggressively to increase the amount they allocate…Read more

New Foreign Investment Plans In Nigeria Slumps By 80% in Q2

The interest of foreign investors in Nigeria declined by 80 per cent in the second quarter of this year going by the reduced number of investment announcements monitored by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

The NIPC report stated that investment announcements in Nigeria…Read more

‘Processes’ Delaying Progress On Badagry Deep Seaport

Work on the Badagry Deep Seaport has been slowed down by due processes, this is according to the Badagry Federal Constituency representative, Babatunde Hunpe.

Hunpe, during the presentation of relief materials to Internally Displaced…Read more

NNPC Subsidiary NETCO Posts N3.37bn Profit

The National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has reported a profit before tax of N3.37 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adeyemi Adetunji…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng