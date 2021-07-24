fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 24, 2021

July 24, 2021080
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, July 2021.

COVID-19 Reduced Diasporan Remittances By $5bn – NIDCOM

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, says that the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced annual diasporan remittances to Nigeria by $5 billion

She stated that the commission and other agencies of the…Read more

Manufacturers Face Inventory Pileup Amid Low Purchasing Power- CBN

Nigerian manufacturers are experiencing a pileup of inventory of finished goods due to low purchasing power of Nigerians, the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

A Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member, Folashodun Shonubi, while…Read more

NNPC Subsidiary NETCO Posts N3.37bn Profit

The National Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has reported a profit before tax of N3.37 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adeyemi Adetunji, Chairman…Read more

IMF Augments Support For Low-Income Countries

To support Low Income Countries (LIC) especially hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ramped up its support channel by approving reforms to provide concessional loans.

The institution said that the concessional loan reforms approved by…Read more

Nigeria Is facing Worst Unemployment Crisis – World Bank

The World Banks says Nigeria is facing the worst unemployment crisis in the past 10 years due to the inability of educated Nigerians to find job opportunities.

The multilateral institution also noted that the socio-economic challenges facing…Read more

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 24, 2021
