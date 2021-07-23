Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 23, 2021

July 23, 2021 82

Stanbic IBTC Capital Named Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank By Euromoney For The Third Time In Four Years

Stanbic IBTC Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, was recognised as “Best Investment Bank in Nigeria” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021; winning the award for the third time in four years.

The award is one of the most coveted in the investment banking industry

Stanbic IBTC Provides Guidance On Investing In Uncertain Times

As part of efforts to continually enlighten the investing public about the available safe and transparent investment options, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently organised a webinar themed ‘Investing in Uncertain Times’ via Instagram, as part of the Stanbic IBTC #BlueTalks series.

The session featured Fadekemi Obasanya, Head Investment Management

Market Formation Framework Key To Solid Mineral Development – Sekibo

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, has said that the market formation framework is the key to optimally exploit Nigeria’s precious metal and solid minerals endowments.

He disclosed this during a webinar organised by the Securities and

Oil Price Jumps To $72 Amid Improved Demand

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after reaching a record low of $68 per barrel two days ago amid improved demand and a rise in United States crude inventories.

Brent crude, against which Nigeria's crude is priced, rose by $3.27 to

PIB Will Not Raise Govt Revenue, EIU Predicts

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) being deliberated on at the National Assembly will likely not increase the revenue of the government, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The report titled, "Country Report Nigeria," stated the bill when it becomes law

Nigeria’s Debt-To-GDP To Rise To 35% In 2025

Nigeria’s debt against its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been projected to rise to 35 percent, according to a report by a London-based research and analysis group, Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Currently, the country's debt to GDP ratio stands at 21.61 percent, according to

FG Doubles Down On Gold Export Certificate, Royalties

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has said that the Nigerian Government and the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would collaborate to ensure that gold exporters from Nigeria present a certificate of exportation.

He noted this at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum, adding that the

Ajaokuta Steel To Function Before End Of Buhari’s Govt. – Minister

Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, says Ajaokuta Steel Company Ltd. will function to capacity before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Adegbite made this known during the News Agency of Nigeria

