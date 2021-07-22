Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 22, 2021

July 22, 2021 94

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, July 2021.

Nigerian Govt Pumps N50bn Into Trade Export

The Nigerian Government is boosting trade export through a N50bn Export Expansion Facility Programme facilitated by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

The programme is part of the Economic Sustainability Plan whose

PTAD: Pensioners Receive 18 Months Arrears Of Pension Increment

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has paid a total of 18 months out of the 24 months arrears of the pension increment.

The directorate in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Olugbenga Ajayi, on

Nigeria To Become World’s Mining Destination – Minister

Plans of the Federal Government to make Nigeria a mining destination could become reality with more success stories from the sector, this was according to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite.

He said this on Monday while hosting delegates of Aurelia Mining Company

TUC Tasks FG With Workable Roadmap For Economic Transformation

The Federal Government has been tasked with devising a workable roadmap towards economic progress, as the hardship on the citizens continues to be excruciating.

This call was made by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a Sallah message, demanding that

