Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 21, 2021

July 21, 2021 80

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, July 2021.

TUC Tasks FG With Workable Roadmap For Economic Transformation

The Federal Government has been tasked with devising a workable roadmap towards economic progress, as the hardship on the citizens continues to be excruciating.

This call was made by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a Sallah message…Read more

AfDB, IFAD, Others Boost Food Production With $800m

The African Development Bank (AfDB), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and others have pledged to spend $800million to boost food production.

Other institutions who are part of the commitment to reduce poverty…Read more

AMCON Recovers N1.4tn From Bank Debtors

Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) says it has been able to recover about N1.48 trillion out of N4.158 trillion owed by bank debtors.

The Managing Director of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru, disclosed this in…Read more

SEC, Oando Find Common Ground, Settle Legal Battle

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and oil company Oando withdraw their knives, as they enter into a settlement after consultations with the latter.

This was disclosed in a circular obtained by BizWatch Nigeria, signed by…Read more

CBN Funds 95 Health Projects With N97.8bn

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, says the bank has disbursed about N97.8 billion to support 95 projects under the N100 billion Credit Support for the health sector.

Emefiele made this known during his remarks at the 2021 Annual General Conference…Read more

Economic Revamp Works With Working Food System – Aide

Mr. Richard-Mark Mbaram, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, on Knowledge Management and Communication, has called for revamp of the nation’s food system architecture to sustainably grow the economy.

Mbaram, also a member of the Feed Nigeria Summit (FNS) 2021’s Organising Committee…Read more

Tax Evasion: LIRS Seals 16 Companies

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Monday resumed sealing of companies and hospitality firms over unpaid consumption taxes, shutting 16 firms during tax law enforcement.

The LIRS Director of Legal Services, Mr Seyi Alade, said during the state-wide…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng