fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 21, 2021

July 21, 2021080
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 21, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, July 2021.

TUC Tasks FG With Workable Roadmap For Economic Transformation

The Federal Government has been tasked with devising a workable roadmap towards economic progress, as the hardship on the citizens continues to be excruciating.

This call was made by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a Sallah message…Read more

AfDB, IFAD, Others Boost Food Production With $800m

The African Development Bank (AfDB), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and others have pledged to spend $800million to boost food production.

Other institutions who are part of the commitment to reduce poverty…Read more

AMCON Recovers N1.4tn From Bank Debtors

Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) says it has been able to recover about N1.48 trillion out of N4.158 trillion owed by bank debtors.

The Managing Director of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru, disclosed this in…Read more

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and oil company Oando withdraw their knives, as they enter into a settlement after consultations with the latter.

This was disclosed in a circular obtained by BizWatch Nigeria, signed by…Read more

CBN Funds 95 Health Projects With N97.8bn

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, says the bank has disbursed about N97.8 billion to support 95 projects under the N100 billion Credit Support for the health sector.

Emefiele made this known during his remarks at the 2021 Annual General Conference…Read more

Economic Revamp Works With Working Food System – Aide

Mr. Richard-Mark Mbaram, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, on Knowledge Management and Communication, has called for revamp of the nation’s food system architecture to sustainably grow the economy.

Mbaram, also a member of the Feed Nigeria Summit (FNS) 2021’s Organising Committee…Read more

Tax Evasion: LIRS Seals 16 Companies

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Monday resumed sealing of companies and hospitality firms over unpaid consumption taxes, shutting 16 firms during tax law enforcement.

The LIRS Director of Legal Services, Mr Seyi Alade, said during the state-wide…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 21, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 9, 20160124

Equities Market Gains N17.7billion As Bargain-hunting Resurfaces

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Market, on Thursday, September 8, held on to the existing bullish sentiment as bargain-hunting transactions for largely capitalised stock
Read More
NSE Weeps as ASI Drops, Airtel Africa Rakes in Profit BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 17, 20190157

NSE Loss Extends as Market Indices Drops 0.49 percent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued on the losing streak on Tuesday with the market indices extending their loss by 0.49 per cent. The
Read More
Nigeria Depends On Foreign Markets To Supply 2.2 million To Of Fish Annually AGRIC BUSINESSBUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 6, 20210509

Illegal Fishing Costs Nigeria $70m Annually

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A motion sponsored by the Representative of Eket Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Patrick Ifon, noted that Nigeria loses $70 million to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.