Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 20, 2021

July 20, 2021 135

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, July 2021.

Chaka Secures $1.5M In Pre-Seed Funding To Power Digital Investments For African Businesses

Securities Exchange Commission (SEC)-Licensed Digital Sub-broker and leading digital investment platform, Chaka Technologies, has raised $1.5M in a pre-seed funding round led by Breyer Capital, premier global venture capital and private equity firm focused on catalysing growth in high-impact tech companies like Spotify and Facebook.

Other participants in the round are 4DX Ventures, Golden Palm Investments…Read More

Financial Inclusion: Over 1,000 Youths Empowered As MoMo Agents In Kano

Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, has empowered 1,004 youths in Kano, making them mobile money agents, as part of its financial inclusion strategy.

Present at the event was the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who…Read more

OPEC Eases Output Levels For Members, Nigeria Expected To Push Production To 1.8mbpd

Nigeria’s daily oil output of about 1.4 million barrels per day will rise to1.8 million barrels per day by April 2022. following the decision by member countries of the oil cartel, OPEC to increase oil output by an initial 400,000 barrels per day.

OPEC made the announcement via a statement in which it made…Read more

Bayelsa Govt To Reclaim Revoked Oil Mining License

Indications have emerged that the Bayelsa Government has not given up on its Oil Mining Lease (OML 46) licence which was revoked by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa Oil Company reapplied for…Read more

FMDQ Lists NSP-SPV PowerCorp’s ₦6.33bn Green Bond

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has listed the NSP-SPV PowerCorp Plc’s ₦6.33 billion Fixed Rate Series 2 Senior Unsecured Green Bonds under its ₦50.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme to its platform.

The Exchange said the listing had been approved by its Board Listings and…Read more

ANALYSIS: Nigeria’s New Borrowing Pushes Up Debt To N40.19 trillion

The new borrowing approvals in the past four months granted to the Nigerian government by the Senate will raise Nigeria debt stock to about N40.19 trillion.

According to BizWatch Nigeria’s analyses, every Nigerian will be owing about…Read more

