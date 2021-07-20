fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 20, 2021

July 20, 20210135
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 20, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, July 2021.

Chaka Secures $1.5M In Pre-Seed Funding To Power Digital Investments For African Businesses

Securities Exchange Commission (SEC)-Licensed Digital Sub-broker and leading digital investment platform, Chaka Technologies, has raised $1.5M in a pre-seed funding round led by Breyer Capital, premier global venture capital and private equity firm focused on catalysing growth in high-impact tech companies like Spotify and Facebook.

Other participants in the round are 4DX Ventures, Golden Palm Investments…Read More

Financial Inclusion: Over 1,000 Youths Empowered As MoMo Agents In Kano

Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), a subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, has empowered 1,004 youths in Kano, making them mobile money agents, as part of its financial inclusion strategy.

Present at the event was the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who…Read more

OPEC Eases Output Levels For Members, Nigeria Expected To Push Production To 1.8mbpd

Nigeria’s daily oil output of about 1.4 million barrels per day will rise to1.8 million barrels per day by April 2022. following the decision by member countries of the oil cartel, OPEC to increase oil output by an initial 400,000 barrels per day.

OPEC made the announcement via a statement in which it made…Read more

Bayelsa Govt To Reclaim Revoked Oil Mining License

Indications have emerged that the Bayelsa Government has not given up on its Oil Mining Lease (OML 46) licence which was revoked by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa Oil Company reapplied for…Read more

FMDQ Lists NSP-SPV PowerCorp’s ₦6.33bn Green Bond

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has listed the NSP-SPV PowerCorp Plc’s ₦6.33 billion Fixed Rate Series 2 Senior Unsecured Green Bonds under its ₦50.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme to its platform.

The Exchange said the listing had been  approved by its Board Listings and…Read more

ANALYSIS: Nigeria’s New Borrowing Pushes Up Debt To N40.19 trillion

The new borrowing approvals in the past four months granted to the Nigerian government by the Senate will raise Nigeria debt stock to about N40.19 trillion.

According to BizWatch Nigeria’s analyses, every Nigerian will be owing about…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 20, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 11, 20130220

US Maintains Stance on Alamieyeseigha’s Pardon

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United States of America on Wednesday said its stay on the pardon granted the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Dipreye Alamieyeseigha by President Good
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
May 8, 20130124

I’ll Lead Eagles To Brazil 2014 – Keshi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi, on Tuesday assured the Minister of Sports and Chairman, National Sports Commission, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi a
Read More
Nigeria's Economy Is Confronted By Contracting Output, Negative Growth - Emefiele BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 20, 20190199

Emefiele Links Inflation to Border Closure, says Situation to Improve in Three Months Time

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has said that the rise in inflation is temporary and will go down aggressively in another three to
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.