Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 2, 2021

Olam BIP Record Reveals Reverberating Impact Across The Agric Value Chain

Olam Nigeria, a leading agribusiness conglomerate with footprints across the wheat milling, rice production, dairy, tomato, poultry and animal feed segments, among others, has restated its commitment to the Federal Government’s efforts to revitalize the local agric value chain.

Details of the agribusiness backward integration programmes (BIP) over the…Read more

PenCom Ready To Clear N100bn Pension Arrears Of Govt Retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is set to clear all the outstanding pension of Federal Government retirees worth N100 billion.

PenCom in a statement on Wednesday said it had received…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria PMI: New order Growth Quickens To 17-month High In June

June data revealed a positive end to the first half of 2021 with a solid expansion recorded in the Nigerian private sector. Greater client demand in both domestic and international markets led to a sharp and accelerated rise in new orders.

That said, output, purchasing and employment growth softened during the month. Meanwhile, firms reduced their backlogs at the second most marked rate in the series…Read more

Fintech Solutions, E-commerce Offer Convenience To Online Shoppers – Experts

Experts have identified financial technology as a key tool that have solved the challenges with payments experienced by e-commerce businesses.

The experts, who spoke during the Second Edition of BizWatch Nigeria…Read more

Be Future Ready with Stanbic IBTC Insurance

The past, the present and the future are all connections in the flow of time. An adage says: “yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present. Remember the past, plan for the future. Live for today because the past exists only in our memories, the future only in our plans.”

Planning is key to financial success. Specifically, buying insurance allows you…Read more

El-Rufai, CITN Prepares Document On Taxation Of Facebook, Twitter, Others

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) are working on a strategic document that will assist the Federal Government to impose taxes on global technology companies operating in Nigeria.

The President, CITN, Mr Adesina Adedayo, during a courtesy visit by…Read more

Closure Of Land Borders Is Growing Local Economy – Rep Member

The Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, Beni Lar, has said that the closure of the land borders has caused a growth in Nigeria’s economy.

Lar, who is a representative of Langtang North and South federal…Read more

JET Pushes Africa To Achieve Zero Emission With Electric Vans

JET, a tech-focused automobile assembly company, has announced its intention to assist African countries to achieve zero emission through its new range of electric vehicles.

Speaking during a virtual press conference, the Founder, JET Motor Company…Read more

