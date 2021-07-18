fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 18, 2021

July 18, 2021095
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 18, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, July 2021.

Check Out Nigeria’s Amazing Top 7 Female Bank Managing Director/CEO

The Nigerian banking industry is one of the most lucrative and icontinues to thrive but not with many female Bank MD/CEO.

A sector mostly dominated by men at the helm of affairs…Read more

AfDB’s Energy Fund Raises $274m In Ten Years

The African Development Bank (AfDB) fund has raised a cumulative total capital of 274 million US dollars since 2011, Dr Kevin Kariuki, Vice President Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, AfDB has said.

Kariuki said this in the recently released 2020 Annual report of the…Read more

Alakija Bemoans Speculations Attributing Her Oil Bloc Acquisition To Maryam Babangida

The Vice-chairman of Famfa Oil, Folorunsho Alakija, has decried speculations attributing her acquisition of an oil well to the late Maryam Babangida, wife of former military ruler Ibrahim Babangida.

Prior to her venture into the oil industry, Alakija was a clothes maker who…Read more

CBN Lists Three Companies Licensed To Import Sugar

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed the three companies licensed to import sugar into the country.

This disclosure was made in a statement signed by the Director of…Read more

The Incoming Wealth Shift

Coronation Merchant Bank experts highlight the new actors in Africa’s wealth scene ushered in by the flourishing technology sector, to better understand the shifting sands and prepare for emerging wealth leaders.

History has been a remarkably trustworthy guide to the patterns of wealth movement…Read more

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 18, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

