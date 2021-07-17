fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 17, 2021

July 17, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, July 2021.

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Declined to 17.75% in June, Says NBS

Nigeria recorded a marginal decline in inflation rate in June, latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published by the NBS…Read more

Nigerian Govt Expands Borrowing Limit To N61tn

The Nigerian Government will be able to incur a debt of N61 trillion as it has raised its borrowing limit from 25 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product to 40 per cent of the GDP.

This is contained in the Medium Term Debt Strategy document prepared by…Read more

MTN, BUA, Access Bank Get Tax Credit For Road Construction

Telecommunications company, MTN and cement manufacturing company, BUA Group are some of the private sector companies that won the bid to construct federal roads as part of the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

Other participating private sector firms are Access Bank, Trancorp Group…Read more

Firm Issues N10bn Sukuk Bond For Housing Projects

The Family Homes Funds Limited (FHF), through its Family Homes Sukuk Issuance programme, has completed the issuance of a N10 billion Sukuk bond to fund housing projects for low-income earners.

The bond, which is due for seven years, is a 13 percent series 1 Ijara…Read more

Strengthen Access To Credit For Farmers – Group Tells FG

Human rights group, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), has called on the Federal Government to facilitate credit access for smallholder women farmers.

Stating this was the Food and Agriculture Program Coordinator, AAN…Read more

To Remove Subsidies, We Need Alternative Fuel – DPR

For Nigeria to eliminate fuel subsidies, it would need to shift its focus to other fuel alternatives, this was according to the Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Auwalu noted this at the Q2 2021 business dinner of the Petroleum Club…Read more

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 17, 2021
