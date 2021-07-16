Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today July 16, 2021

July 16, 2021 79

Stanbic IBTC Bank Identifies Opportunities For SME Growth In Nigeria

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently hosted a webinar where it reiterated its zeal and commitment to assisting the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) ecosystem in Nigeria.

The webinar themed "Scaling Your Business in Challenging Economic

Importers Decry Imposition Of Illegal Charges By Tin Can Customs

The Tin Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is being accused by Importers of introducing illegal charges through the use of “alerts” and hampering the flow of trade.

An importer, Charles Ubah, bemoaned what he described as frivolous

BREAKING: Senate Okays 3% For Host Communities In Harmonised PIB Despite Protests

The Senate on Thursday passed the harmonised Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) after it was worked on by a conference committee of both chambers of the National Assembly last week.

The harmonised version of the PIB was submitted for consideration by

PIB: NGF Opposes FG’s Retention Of NNPC

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has thrown its weight behind the unbundling and commercialization of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as recommended in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) but disagrees with the part of the legislation that gives its proprietorship to the federal government.

This was contained in a communique issued by the Governor of Ekiti State and

NNPC Gets Backlash From Senate Over Failure To Remit N3.87 trillion Revenue

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) received backlash from the Senate after it failed to remit N3.87 trillion revenue from domestic crude oil sales to the federation account from January to December 2015.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday, by the Special Assistant on

